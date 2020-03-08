Backlash over Women’s Day rally in Pakistan

Tempers flared in Islamabad on Sunday as protesters marched to celebrate International Women’s Day in an ultra-conservative society where females are still put to death under ancient “honour” codes.
In Islamabad, tensions rose when about 1,000 women and men gathered to call for greater reproductive and other rights. The march ended at a park alongside a separate “anti-feminist” Islamist rally.
Islamist protesters hurled sticks and stones at the demonstrators, causing injuries and forcing a crowd of people to seek cover before the police intervened.
