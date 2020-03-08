Backlash over Women’s Day rally in Pakistan

Tempers flared in Islamabad on Sunday as protesters marched to celebrate International Women’s Day in an ultra-conservative society where females are still put to death under ancient “honour” codes.

Also read | The women who kicked the hornet’s nest

In Islamabad, tensions rose when about 1,000 women and men gathered to call for greater reproductive and other rights. The march ended at a park alongside a separate “anti-feminist” Islamist rally.

Islamist protesters hurled sticks and stones at the demonstrators, causing injuries and forcing a crowd of people to seek cover before the police intervened.