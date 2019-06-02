Babies crawl to the Lithuanian finish line

In Lithuania, the rat race of life apparently starts early. Twenty-five babies have taken to the red carpet in Lithuania in a crawling race as their parents, grandparents and onlookers cheered the spectacle.
On Saturday’s event in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was the 20th annual event staged by a local radio station to mark International Children’s Day, celebrated in this Baltic nation on June 1.
Teams waved toys and even banged baby food cans to spur the 7-to-11-month-old babies to move faster on the carpet.
An 11-month-old baby boy named Ignas managed to reach the finish line first.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor