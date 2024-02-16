GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Azerbaijan planning 'full-scale war'; Armenia warns

"Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to launch military action in some parts of the border with the prospect of turning military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia," Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

February 16, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Yerevan

AFP
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Azerbaijan is planning a "full-scale war" against Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on February 16, two days after a skirmish on the border left four Armenian troops dead.

Tensions between the two Caucasus neighbours have remained high since Baku re-captured the Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh last September in a lightning military offensive.

"Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to launch military action in some parts of the border with the prospect of turning military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia," Mr. Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

"This intention can be read in all statements and actions of Azerbaijan," he added. Yerevan is concerned that Azerbaijan, emboldened by its success in Karabakh, could invade Armenian territory in order to create a land bridge to its exclave of Nakhchivan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who won re-election this month, said in an inauguration speech on Wednesday it was Armenia, not Azerbaijan, that had outstanding territorial claims. "We have no territorial claims to Armenia. And they should give up their claims. Talking to us in the language of blackmail will cost them dearly," he said.

Mr. Pashinyan and Mr. Aliyev previously said a peace agreement could have been signed by the end of last year, but internationally mediated peace talks have failed to yield a breakthrough. On Tuesday, both sides accused each other of opening fire on their volatile border, in a skirmish Armenia said left four of its soldiers dead.

