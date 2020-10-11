Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities

Azerbaijan on Sunday accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of the ceasefire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijani authorities said that nine civilians were killed and more than 30 others wounded after Armenian forces fired missiles at Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, and hit a residential building.

The city of Mingachevir also came under missile attacks, according to Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s office.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s military officials denied attacking Ganja and said the territory’s Army is observing the cease-fire. They added that during the night Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region’s capital, and other towns in violation of the truce.

The recent bout of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces started on September 27.