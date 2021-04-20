Coronavirus | U.S. advises its citizens to avoid all travel to India

New Delhi

20 April 2021 09:50 IST

Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants, it says

The U.S. has advised its citizens to avoid all travel to India, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Its Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has placed India under the “level 4” or “very high” category in its classification of COVID-19 levels at foreign destinations.

“Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” the CDC said on Monday.

It recommended that travellers get fully vaccinated before travel if the trip is unavoidable. “All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds and wash their hands.”

Under a special bilateral “air bubble” arrangement entered into last year, only the carriers of the two countries can ferry passengers between the countries.

Earlier, the U.K. too announced that India was added to a “red list” of countries from which most travel is banned over fears of a new variant.