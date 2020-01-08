Avoid non-essential travel to Iraq: MEA issues travel advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid travel to and within Iraq in the light of the prevailing situation. Following the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where U.S. forces are based early on Wednesday.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," the advisory read.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also asked the Indian airlines to remain vigilant, take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf.

According to media reports, nine rockets hit the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in the country's west, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based. The attack came in three waves just after midnight, the sources said.