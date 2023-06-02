ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities in Western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

June 02, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Mexico City

Bags discovered beneath forest overlook; remains recovered by firefighters, helicopter

PTI

Authorities in Western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office said in a statement late June 1 that the recovery of remains in the gorge continues, as does the identification.

The bags were found this week below a forest overlook, the state prosecutor's office said. Firefighters and civil defence worked with a helicopter to recover remains from the gorge and planned to continue during the coming days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities had been looking for eight young people who had been reported missing last week when they found the site, but it was still unknown if they were among the remains found.

The State Prosecutor's office said it investigated the site after receiving a report of possible body parts there.

There are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico, and Jalisco is the state with the highest number, at 15,000, according to Federal Government data. There are also thousands of unidentified remains in morgues and cemeteries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mexico

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US