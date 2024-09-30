Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen tells parties to hold talks after far-right win

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who oversees the formation of governments, told political parties on Sunday to hold talks with each other after the far-right Freedom Party won a parliamentary election but fell well short of a majority.

"Now it's about reaching out to each other, talking to each other, negotiating to find good, solid compromises. Finding these solutions can take time, and ladies and gentlemen, it is time well spent," Van der Bellen said in an address to the nation, adding that he would also hold talks with party leaders.