Austria seizes weapons destined for Germany’s far right

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Austrian authorities seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition that were intended to be sold to far-right extremists in Germany, officials said December 12.

Police raids in recent days led to the seizure of 70 automatic and semi-automatic firearms, more than 1,00,000 rounds of ammunition and explosives, officials said. The main suspect is a 53-year-old Austrian, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

Mr. Nehammer said the police operations had uncovered a network that shows links between the area of right-wing extremism and organised crime. He said that some of those belonged to the neo-Nazi scene that have sadly also been known in Austria for a while. The firearms were allegedly bought with the proceeds from the sale of drugs.

