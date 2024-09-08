GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia's census to include sexual orientation, gender questions for first time

The questions will be optional and only asked of those over 16 years of age

Published - September 08, 2024 11:21 pm IST - SYDNEY

Reuters
Participants celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade under coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety guidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2021.

Participants celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade under coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety guidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia will include questions on sexual orientation and gender in its census for the first time, after more than a week of controversy over the centre-left Labor government's earlier decision to exclude them.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Sunday (September 8, 2024) the 2026 census would include sexual orientation and gender, although he declined to specify the questions and said the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) would design them later.

"We have listened to the LGBTIQ+ community to make sure that we can work with the ABS to deliver this really important change when it comes to the 2026 census," he said.

"We say to Australians from the LGBTIQ+ community: you matter, you have been heard, you will be counted."

The questions will be optional and only asked of those over 16 years of age.

The move reverses an August decision to exclude questions about LGBTIQ+ identity.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said then the government did not want to open up divisive debates. He denied any political motives behind the decision amid media reports that the government was apprehensive about sparking a culture-war-style campaign ahead of an election likely to be called within nine months.

The United Kingdom added an optional question on sexual orientation in its 2021 census for the first time.

Published - September 08, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Australia / LGBT / population and census

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.