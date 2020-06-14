Australian States further relax COVID-19 restrictions

Australia’s two largest States will further ease public COVID-19 restrictions at libraries, community centres and nightclubs, officials said on Sunday, despite recording increases in new infections.

New South Wales (NSW), the most populous State, said that from July 1, a 50 person limit on indoor venues such as restaurants and churches would be scrapped, so long as the venues observed a one person per four square metre rule.

Nightclubs and music festivals would also be allowed to operate from August if new cases remain low, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The State on Saturday reported the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in weeks, and State officials on Sunday said there had been nine new infections since late Friday.

Indoor businesses

In neighbouring Victoria, where pubs and other venues are currently limited to 20 people, indoor businesses will be allowed to have up to 50 seated patrons from June 22, said State Premier Daniel Andrews. All sports for children would resume, he said. Indoor sports centres and physical recreation spaces like gyms will be allowed to host 20 people, with caps of up to 10 adults per group, he added.

Strict lockdown restrictions and the closure of State and national borders have allowed Australia to curb the spread of COVID-19, with many parts of the country claiming to have eliminated the disease.