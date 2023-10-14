Australian referendum to create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament fails

October 14, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - CANBERRA, Australia

Three leading advocates for constitutional change in Australia conceded defeat on October 14 in a referendum that would have created an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. said based on early vote counting that the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia have rejected the amendment that would have created an Indigenous committee to advise Parliament and the government on issues that affect Australia’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority.

The Voice needs majorities in each of at least four of the six states as well as a national majority for the referendum to pass.

Polling closed in all but one Australian State with the “no” vote dominating early counting in the country's first referendum in a generation, deciding whether to tackle Indigenous disadvantages by enshrining in the constitution a new advocacy committee.

The proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament bitterly divided Australia’s Indigenous minority as well as the wider community.

The polls closed in a fifth State, Queensland, at 6 p.m. (08:00 GMT). Voting will close in Western Australia two hours later due to its unique time zone.

Opinion polls in recent months have indicated a strong majority of Australians oppose the proposal. Earlier in the year, a majority supported the Voice before the “no" campaign gathered intensity.

Voice advocates hope that listening to Indigenous views would lead to more effective delivery of government services and better outcomes for Indigenous lives.

Accounting for only 3.8% of the population, Indigenous Australians die on average eight years younger than the wider population, have a suicide rate twice that of the national average and suffer from diseases in the remote Outback that have been eradicated from other wealthy countries.

Almost 18 million people were enrolled to vote in the referendum, Australia's first since 1999. Around 6 million cast ballots in early voting over the last three weeks.

If the proposal passes, it will be the first successful constitutional amendment since 1977. It also would be the first ever to pass without the bipartisan support of the major political parties.

