HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian referendum to create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament fails

Three leading advocates for constitutional change in Australia have conceded defeat in a referendum that would have created an Indigenous Voice to Parliament

October 14, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - CANBERRA, Australia

AP
A member of AEC staff is seen at a vote counting centre during The Voice referendum in Melbourne, Australia, October 14, 2023.

A member of AEC staff is seen at a vote counting centre during The Voice referendum in Melbourne, Australia, October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Three leading advocates for constitutional change in Australia conceded defeat on October 14 in a referendum that would have created an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. said based on early vote counting that the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia have rejected the amendment that would have created an Indigenous committee to advise Parliament and the government on issues that affect Australia’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority.

The Voice needs majorities in each of at least four of the six states as well as a national majority for the referendum to pass.

Explained | Australia’s referendum to include an Indigenous ‘Voice’ in its Constitution 

Polling closed in all but one Australian State with the “no” vote dominating early counting in the country's first referendum in a generation, deciding whether to tackle Indigenous disadvantages by enshrining in the constitution a new advocacy committee.

The proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament bitterly divided Australia’s Indigenous minority as well as the wider community.

The polls closed in a fifth State, Queensland, at 6 p.m. (08:00 GMT). Voting will close in Western Australia two hours later due to its unique time zone.

Opinion polls in recent months have indicated a strong majority of Australians oppose the proposal. Earlier in the year, a majority supported the Voice before the “no" campaign gathered intensity.

Editorial | Righting a wrong: On Australia’s referendum to constitutionally recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Voice advocates hope that listening to Indigenous views would lead to more effective delivery of government services and better outcomes for Indigenous lives.

Accounting for only 3.8% of the population, Indigenous Australians die on average eight years younger than the wider population, have a suicide rate twice that of the national average and suffer from diseases in the remote Outback that have been eradicated from other wealthy countries.

Almost 18 million people were enrolled to vote in the referendum, Australia's first since 1999. Around 6 million cast ballots in early voting over the last three weeks.

If the proposal passes, it will be the first successful constitutional amendment since 1977. It also would be the first ever to pass without the bipartisan support of the major political parties.

Related Topics

Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.