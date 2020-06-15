Australian PM concerned over China verdict

Sydney

15 June 2020 22:54 IST

Australia’s Prime Minister expressed concern on Monday for an Australian man sentenced to death in China in a case that could further inflame tensions between Beijing and Canberra. A Chinese court revealed on Saturday that Karm Gilespie, who used to work in Sydney as an actor and then an investment coach, had been condemned to death on drug-smuggling charges.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australian authorities had been in touch with their Chinese counterparts on multiple occasions over his case. “I and the government are very sad and concerned that an Australian citizen, Mr. Karm Gilespie has been sentenced to death in China,” he said.

