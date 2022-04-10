Australian PM calls for May 21 election

AP April 10, 2022 22:53 IST

AP April 10, 2022 22:53 IST

Australia’s prime minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s prime minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic

Australia’s Prime Minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues, including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday advised Governor-General David Hurley as representative of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, to set the election date. Mr. Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term. The date is the latest available to him. Mr. Morrison led his government to a narrow victory at the last election in 2019 despite opinion polls consistently placing the centre-left Opposition Australian Labor Party ahead. The Liberal Party-led coalition is again behind in most opinion polls, but many analysts predict a tight result. Mr. Morrison’s government was widely criticised for its responses to the wildfires.



Our code of editorial values