Australian government moves to censure former PM Scott Morrison over secret ministries

November 28, 2022 07:55 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - SYDNEY

An inquiry led by former High Court Judge Virginia Bell last week made six recommendations for reform after finding the appointments likely hurt public confidence in government.

Reuters

Former Australian PM Scott Morrison  | Photo Credit: AP

Australia's Labor government said it will move a parliamentary censure motion against former Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries undermined trust in government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said a motion of censure would be introduced to the Labor-controlled House of Representative this week by either the leader of the house or the attorney general.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This wasn't about a relationship between the former Prime Minister and his ministers. It's not a personal relationship between two mates over what happened down the pub," Mr. Albanese said during a news conference.

"This is about accountability of our democratic system, and whether the parliament was functioning properly," he added.

An inquiry led by former High Court Judge Virginia Bell last week made six recommendations for reform after finding the appointments likely hurt public confidence in government.

Having committed to all six changes, Mr. Albanese said legislation to require public notification of ministerial appointments will be introduced this week.

Regulatory changes that don't require legislation have already been made, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Australia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US