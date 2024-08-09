Australian court rejects green group's appeal plea on Whitehaven's Narrabri judgment

Whitehaven Coal said on Friday, August 9, 2024, that Australia's High Court has rejected a green group's request to appeal a judgment dismissing review proceedings on the climate change effects of coal emissions for its Narrabri Stage 3 project.

The Environmental Council of Central Queensland (ECCQ) were seeking to appeal a decision from the Full Federal Court from May which dismissed the review proceeding on Whitehaven's Narrabri Stage 3 project.

The proceedings were relating to climate change effects of coal emissions in respect of the Narrabri Stage 3 Project.

The ECCQ has been in a protracted legal proceeding against coal and gas projects including the Narrabri project with the group filing its first application to the Federal Minister for Environment and Water in July 2022, which was rejected.

The group then approached the Federal Court and the Full Federal Court later, both of which were rejected.

"The protracted nature of these legal challenges has led to a delay of over two years, impacting projects that will deliver jobs and investment in regional Australia," Whitehaven said in a statement.

