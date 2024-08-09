GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian court rejects green group's appeal plea on Whitehaven's Narrabri judgment

The proceedings were relating to climate change effects of coal emissions in respect of the Narrabri Stage 3 Project.

Published - August 09, 2024 09:23 am IST

Reuters

Whitehaven Coal said on Friday, August 9, 2024, that Australia's High Court has rejected a green group's request to appeal a judgment dismissing review proceedings on the climate change effects of coal emissions for its Narrabri Stage 3 project.

Also read: Researchers call Australia carbon credit scheme a ‘catastrophe’

The Environmental Council of Central Queensland (ECCQ) were seeking to appeal a decision from the Full Federal Court from May which dismissed the review proceeding on Whitehaven's Narrabri Stage 3 project.

The proceedings were relating to climate change effects of coal emissions in respect of the Narrabri Stage 3 Project.

The ECCQ has been in a protracted legal proceeding against coal and gas projects including the Narrabri project with the group filing its first application to the Federal Minister for Environment and Water in July 2022, which was rejected.

The group then approached the Federal Court and the Full Federal Court later, both of which were rejected.

"The protracted nature of these legal challenges has led to a delay of over two years, impacting projects that will deliver jobs and investment in regional Australia," Whitehaven said in a statement.

Related Topics

carbon emissions / climate change / laws / Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.