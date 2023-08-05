HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

The decision that allows Sikhs to legally enter a school carrying the kirpan does not overturn a school's right to ban anyone else, such as students, from carrying a knife on school grounds

August 05, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Melbourne

PTI
Sikhs are required to wear a kirpan as part of their religious uniform as prescribed by their code of conduct. Image for representation purpose only. File

Sikhs are required to wear a kirpan as part of their religious uniform as prescribed by their code of conduct. Image for representation purpose only. File

A court in Australia’s Queensland state has overturned a law that banned Sikh students to wear a kirpan, a religious article in Sikhism, on campus, calling the legislation "unconstitutional", according to media reports.

The ruling by the state's highest court came after Kamaljit Kaur Athwal took the state government to court last year, claiming that the ban discriminated against the kirpan — one of five religious symbols that Sikhs are supposed to carry at all times as part of their faith, 9news.com reported.

Sikhs are required to wear a kirpan as part of their religious uniform as prescribed by their code of conduct. It's one of five religious symbols they carry at all times as part of their faith.

The Queensland Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that "the ban is unconstitutional under the Racial Discrimination Act (RDA)," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

An initial court ruling dismissed the claim the act was discriminatory but now after an appeal, there has been a win for the Sikh faith.

Bill Potts from Potts Lawyers Queensland said the original legislation meant Sikhs "were not able to go to school, not able to go to effectively carry out their religion".

Mr. Potts said the overturning of the law is giving freedom back to those practising the faith and is a "great step forward".

"This just simply means that they have the same freedoms that everybody else has and are not discriminated against by the state legislation," he said.

“Carrying a kirpan as a symbol of a religious commitment would, at least ordinarily, constitute a use of the knife for a lawful purpose — namely, religious observance,” the court found.

“To say that both Sikhs and non-Sikhs cannot practise their religion while wearing a knife ignores the fact that carrying a knife is only a feature of the religious observance of Sikhs."

“A law which prohibits a person from carrying a knife in a school for religious purposes impacts Sikhs by preventing them from lawfully entering schools while adhering to their religious beliefs."

In the Court of Appeal ruling, the judges specifically said their decision was not about overturning bans on children carrying knives.

The decision that allows Sikhs to legally enter a school carrying the kirpan does not overturn a school's right to ban anyone else, such as students, from carrying a knife on school grounds.

In response, the Queensland Education Department said it is considering the implications of the court decision.

Related Topics

Australia / World / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.