Australian Bushmasters playing a key role in Ukraine’s fight against Russia 

September 09, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - Melbourne

A 15-tonne Australian tank has gained quite a celebrity status in Ukraine’s arsenal in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Australian Bushmaster armoured vehicles have emerged as a vital asset, bolstering the Ukraine’s capabilities. These machines have proven instrumental in safeguarding Ukrainian soldiers against enemy fire, particularly in countering Russian artillery bombardments and mines, say experts.

Ukraine’s former Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov commended the Australian Bushmasters for their effectiveness on the battlefield, describing them as essential for protecting troops and aiding in manoeuvrability. Armed Forces personnel have attested to their versatility, highlighting their value in infantry transport and evacuation operations.

A Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle (pmv) is a robust armoured personnel carrier designed to carry and rapidly deploy up to 10 battle-ready soldiers. It is a four-wheel-drive vehicle with good off-road mobility designed for all environments and is blast-resistant.

Ballistic protection

Built in Australia by the Thales group, it uses an armoured v-shaped hull to protect its passengers from landmines and other explosive devices. Windows also carry similar ballistic protection making it a formidable asset on the frontlines. The Bushmaster’s fuel and hydraulic tanks are positioned outside the crew’s compartment to protect troops from possible fires. There is also a protected emergency fuel tank so the vehicle won’t be left stranded.

It is fully air-conditioned, can sustain itself for a period of up to three days and have been used by Australian forces in Iraq and Afghanistan before they made it to Ukraine.

Australia first supplied Bushmasters to Ukraine, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a specific request for them during his address to the Australian Parliament in March 2022.

Since then, Australia has gifted a total of 120 Bushmasters to Ukraine, including the last batch of 30 offered following a meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Mr. Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

“Australian Bushmasters have been used extensively by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and our additional contribution of 30 vehicles will bolster Ukraine’s capabilities,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong had said.

During this war, Australia has been one of the biggest non-NATO military supporters for Ukraine. Australia’s total military assistance to Ukraine has been worth over AUD $710 million and overall assistance approximately AUD $890 million until now.

Calls for more support

While Australia’s aid has been acknowledged, there have been persistent calls for more support.

“Australia has made a great investment in the victory of Ukraine and the security of the whole world by providing Bushmasters for our armed forces,” Mr. Reznikov of Ukraine has acknowledged.

And he has appealed to Australia to do more.

“Your Bushmasters have been incredible in real combat operations. But our fight for global freedom is not over yet and we still need your support. In addition to tanks, we would be honoured to receive the Australian Hawkies. They could prove invaluable to our troops during the counteroffensive.”

The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations (AFUO) too has been pushing for more and faster military aid to Ukraine.

AFUO co-chair Stefan Romaniw who accompanied Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his visit to Kyiv in July 2022, said the AFUO Board in conjunction with the Embassy of Ukraine in Australia, had urged the Australian government to supply Ukraine with Bushmasters but “also with the state-of-the-art Hawkei protected mobility vehicles”.

Next on wishlist

With Bushmasters serving soldiers well in their combat operations, Hawkeis are next on Ukraine’s wishlist. “Our soldiers can’t stop yabbering about how great these rigs are for beating back Russians,” reads the text in the video by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, referring to the Bushmasters.

“And now, we have a new crush: the Hawkei,” it continues. “Seven tons of trouble for temporary occupiers.”

Hawkeis are ultra-light, high-tech four-wheel-drive armoured vehicles built to operate in high-threat environments.

Mr. Reznikov has said the “very manoeuvrable” Hawkeis with their “good armour and adaptability” will help Ukraine’s entire army, particularly in providing cover against Russian air attacks.

“And those variants of Hawkeis which can be equipped with anti-drone and anti-missile automated guns can be used very efficiently as an element of our multilayered air defence systems, similar to US-made AVENGER systems. This will improve our ability to protect our troops on the frontlines and our civilians in peaceful cities.”

However, the availability of Hawkei vehicles for Ukraine remains uncertain. The Australian Defence Force’s concerns about braking faults have led to hesitation in supplying them.

“We talked through what we see as being issues with the Hawkei and its practical utility for Ukraine in this context. Ukraine understands that. It’s difficult to go into that in the public space,” Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said defending the decision to not send Hawkeis to Ukraine. “We want to make a difference for Ukraine, to make sure we’re giving Ukraine equipment that will help their effort.”

Meaningful support

A spokesperson from the Defence Department told The Hindu that the Australian Government remains steadfast in delivering on its ongoing commitment to Ukraine.

“Australia continues to engage with our allies and partners to ensure meaningful support continues to be provided to Ukraine in its ongoing battle against Russia’s illegal and immoral war.”

However, Australia’s approach to assistance has been characterised as “parsimonious” by defence analyst and retired Army Maj. Gen. Mick Ryan, who has also expressed concerns regarding the pace of aid delivery.

In an interview with The Hindu, he emphasized that while Australia’s assistance to Ukraine has been acknowledged and appreciated, there’s no denying the sluggishness of aid distribution.

“Australia’s assistance to Ukraine has been appreciated. There is no doubt about that. [But] the aid has been slow,” he said.

“Our assistance is parsimonious. We are the world’s 13th largest economy and the percentage of our GDP for Ukraine assistance is very low compared to other nations.”