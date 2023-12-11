HamberMenu
Australia to hike fees for foreign owners of empty homes

Foreigners are already barred from purchasing established homes in Australia unless they live in the country for work or study

December 11, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

AFP

Australia will impose a dramatic rise in fees on foreign buyers of existing homes who leave them empty, the government said on Sunday as it tries to ease a rental crisis.

The centre-left Labour government said it would introduce new legislation next year to help alleviate tight supply that has left many renters struggling to find somewhere to live.

As supply dwindled, rental prices surged 7.6% nationally in the year to September 30, the sharpest increase in 14 years, official statistics show.

“There are too many properties empty around Australia,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“There are not enough homes available to Australians who desperately need them,” he added in an interview with Sky News Australia.

The measures aim to push foreigners to invest in new housing developments instead of buying existing stock, the government said in a statement.

Foreigners are already barred from purchasing established homes in Australia unless they live in the country for work or study.

To buy an existing home, foreigners currently pay a foreign investment fee that varies depending on the home price. Under the new scheme, the fee will be tripled. In addition, foreign owners of established homes that are vacant for more than six months will face a higher annual vacancy fee.

It is unclear, however, if foreign ownership of existing homes in Australia is a big problem for the rental market.

