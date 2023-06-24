  • A bill passed by the Australian Parliament earlier this week has set the stage for a historic referendum on constitutional recognition for the Indigenous people, who account for 3.2% of the country’s nearly 26 million population. 
  • The Australian government defines Indigenous people as those who “are of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent; identify as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin; and are accepted as such in the communities in which they live or have lived.”
  • The law proposes to include the setting up of a body called Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice that will advise Parliament and the government on matters affecting Indigenous people.