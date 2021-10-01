Australia recognises Covishield vaccine

It is still unclear if move will help Indian tourists, students going to country

Australia has recognised Covishield vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India (SII).

In a statement to the media, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said Covishield would be treated as part of the “recognised vaccines” in Australia. However, it is not yet clear if the recognition of the India-made vaccine will help Indian tourists and students to visit Australia as that may also require verification of Indian vaccination certificates by the Australian authorities.

“Today, the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) has published its initial assessment of the data on the protection offered by the Coronavac (Sinovac) and Covishield (AstraZeneca/Serum Institute of India) vaccines and has advised that these vaccines should be considered as ‘recognised vaccines’ for the purpose of determining incoming international travellers as being appropriately vaccinated,” said Mr. Morrison, emphasising that the latest announcement is aimed at reuniting Australian families and to welcome tourists back to Australia.

This announcement is likely to help Australian nationals who have taken Covishield doses and were expecting to travel to Australia, which at the moment has travel barriers. The Government of Australia is committed to ensure that Australians who were “fully vaccinated” abroad can return home without unnecessary obstacles.

“The recognition of these two additional vaccines is a major milestone towards more Australians vaccinated overseas getting home sooner.” said Mr. Morrison.

The announcement came a day after the Australian PM indicated that the status of Covishield in Australia was pending before the TGA. He, however, said that declaring certain vaccines as ‘recognised vaccines’ is separate from the issue of allowing these to be used by citizens in Australia. It also appears unclear if Indian tourists and students who have been vaccinated using Covishield would be allowed into the country.

India and Australia are in talks to deal with the travel requirement of a large number of Indian students who are enrolled in Australian universities but are unable to travel to the campuses as Australia remains shut to tourists and temporary travellers.

Prime Minister Morrison, however, mentioned that in the coming weeks, Australia will move back to “reopen” its territory, saying, “Within weeks, large parts of the country will be moving to Phase B and then to Phase C of the National Plan to safely reopen Australia and to stay safely open.”