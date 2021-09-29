International

Australia pressing its States to end lockdowns

A pedestrian in a protective face mask crosses a quiet street in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2021   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Australian government is ramping up pressure on State governments to end pandemic lockdowns by outlining plans to end financial aid.

The government says in a September 29 statement that its payments to workers who lose hours due to lockdowns will end two weeks after a State or territory reaches its vaccination benchmark. That benchmark is 80% of residents ages 16 and older being fully inoculated with a double dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

State and territory leaders agreed in July that lockdowns would no longer be necessary after that level was achieved. But with the delta variant outbreak worsening in Sydney and Melbourne, some leaders have suggested they may maintain restrictions until 90% are fully vaccinated.

Australia’s government reported September 28 that less than 53% of the population is fully vaccinated.


Printable version | Sep 29, 2021

