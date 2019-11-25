Australia PM says allegation of China interference disturbing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that allegations in a media report that China had tried to install an agent in a parliamentary seat in Canberra were “deeply disturbing and troubling”.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, in a rare public statement, said it was already investigating the allegations reported by Channel 9 television.
“I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling,” Mr. Morrison said at a media conference, noting that ASIO's investigation was ongoing.
