Australia PM criticised for bushfire ad

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced renewed criticism on Saturday, after sharing bushfire themed party campaign ads that opponents condemned as “disgusting” and a respected defence association said was “milking” the crisis.

Facing sustained anger for his handling of the months-long crisis, Mr. Morrison sought to get on the front foot on Saturday, announcing increased military assistance to beleaguered volunteer firefighters.

In a string of media appearances, he vowed every resource would be provided to help ease a disaster that has killed 23 people and burned swathes of the country, announcing more funding for water-bombing planes. But he found himself in fresh scandal late on Saturday after tweeting a video heralding his announcements about the military, and his Liberal Party made a similar post linking to the party website.

The non-partisan Australia Defence Association, a public-interest watchdog, said the Liberal Party advert was a “clear breach” of conventions keeping the military out of politics and accused the party of “milking ADF support to civil agencies fighting bushfires”.