International

Australia PM criticised for bushfire ad

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. File

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. File  

more-in

In a string of media appearances, he vowed every resource would be provided to help ease a disaster that has killed 23 people and burned swathes of the country.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced renewed criticism on Saturday, after sharing bushfire themed party campaign ads that opponents condemned as “disgusting” and a respected defence association said was “milking” the crisis.

Facing sustained anger for his handling of the months-long crisis, Mr. Morrison sought to get on the front foot on Saturday, announcing increased military assistance to beleaguered volunteer firefighters.

In a string of media appearances, he vowed every resource would be provided to help ease a disaster that has killed 23 people and burned swathes of the country, announcing more funding for water-bombing planes. But he found himself in fresh scandal late on Saturday after tweeting a video heralding his announcements about the military, and his Liberal Party made a similar post linking to the party website.

Australia PM criticised for bushfire ad

The non-partisan Australia Defence Association, a public-interest watchdog, said the Liberal Party advert was a “clear breach” of conventions keeping the military out of politics and accused the party of “milking ADF support to civil agencies fighting bushfires”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
fire
forests
Australia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 10:58:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/australia-pm-criticised-for-bushfire-ad/article30480965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY