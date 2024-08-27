Australia limits international student enrolment to 2,70,000

Australia will accept only 2,70,000 overseas students in 2025, the country’s education ministry announced Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

A favourite destination for international candidates for higher studies and work, Australia has decided to limit the intake of foreign student to “in an effort to strengthen the integrity and sustainability of the international education sector”.

“Subject to the passage of legislation before the Parliament, it will set a National Planning Level (NPL) for new international student commencements of 270,000 for calendar year 2025,” says the media release published by the Australian Education Ministry on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“Arrangements for 2026 and beyond will deliver sustainable growth in international student numbers to ensure the sustainability of the sector into the future,” the press release added.

The Australian Minister for Education Jason Clare has also shared the development on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Earlier this year, the country had doubled the foreign student visa fee.

As of July 2022, 96,000 Indian students were studying in Australia, forming the second largest group of foreign students after China.

Official data released in March showed net immigration rose 60% to a record 5,48,800 people in the year to September 30, 2023.

In May, the Australian government had announced that it would set limits on the number of international students that can be enrolled by international education providers.

