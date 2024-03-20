Australia defends U.S. Ambassador Kevin Rudd after Trump threat

March 20, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Sydney, Australia

Donald Trump lashed out during a TV interview at former Prime Minister-turned-diplomat Kevin Rudd, who has been critical in the past of the bombastic former U.S. President

Australia insisted on March 20 that its Ambassador to Washington was doing a "good job" after Donald Trump suggested he was "not the brightest bulb" and could be expelled from the United States. Mr. Trump lashed out during a TV interview at former Prime Minister-turned-diplomat Kevin Rudd, who has been critical in the past of the bombastic former U.S. President. When prompted to comment on Mr. Rudd, Mr. Trump said he had heard he was "a little bit nasty". "I hear he is not the brightest bulb," Mr. Trump said, adding that "if he is at all hostile, he will not be there long".

Mr. Trump is currently the frontrunner to win November’s U.S. Presidential election, although polls suggest the race against incumbent President Joe Biden could be very close.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on March 20 that Mr. Rudd would remain in the role and had the government’s confidence.

“Mr. Rudd is a very effective Ambassador. He is recognised across this parliament as doing an excellent job in advancing Australia’s interests in the United States,” she told reporters in Canberra on March 20.

“I point you in particular to the phenomenal amount of work which has been done on AUKUS in the period that he has been Ambassador” she said, referring to a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.

“He’s been active in engaging with members of Congress on both sides of politics,” Ms. Wong continued.

She said that Mr. Rudd’s background, including his time as a Foreign Minister, meant he had the experience and skills to work with whoever was elected U.S. President in the upcoming election.

Mr. Rudd, who took up the diplomatic role in March 2023, had previously described Mr. Trump as “nuts”, “the most destructive President in history”, and a “traitor to the West”.

A fluent Chinese speaker, Mr. Rudd’s tenure has focused on a deal to allow Australia to develop nuclear-powered submarines and a host of other advanced U.S. weaponry.

Democratic congressman Joe Courtney said on X, formerly Twitter, that Mr. Rudd’s appointment had strengthened relationships between the countries.

“He is respected & admired by legislators on both sides of the aisle-a rare feat in D.C,” he wrote.

Mr. Trump was also asked during the GB News interview about whether Prince Harry should receive “special privileges” if authorities found he had lied about taking drugs on his US visa application -- something that normally leads to deportation.

“If he lied, we’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump warned.

