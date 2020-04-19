International

Australia calls for probe into response

Australia on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the World Health Organization’s handling of the crisis.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the country would “insist” on a review that would probe, in part, China’s early response to the outbreak in Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 emerged late last year.

“We need to know the sorts of details that an independent review would identify for us about the genesis of the virus, about the approaches to dealing with it (and) addressing the openness with which information was shared,” she told public broadcaster ABC.

Apr 20, 2020

