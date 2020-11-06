International

Australia accuses head of Chinese group of foreign meddling

Di Sanh Duong.   | Photo Credit: AP

The leader of a Chinese community organisation has become the first person to be charged under Australia’s foreign interference laws that were passed two years ago, police said Thursday.

Di Sanh Duong, 65, has a relationship with a foreign intelligence agency, an Australian Federal Police statement said. Police would not name the country or detail the allegation, but the legislation largely targets China’s growing influence.

The charge comes amid growing discord between the two nations. This week, China stepped up trade restrictions against Australia.

Mr. Duong was charged Thursday in the Melbourne Magistrates Court with preparing for a foreign interference offense, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He was released on bail to appear in court again in March and could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Mr. Duong is president of the Oceania Federation of Chinese Organisations, a global group for Chinese people from Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, and deputy chairman of the Museum of Chinese Australian History in Melbourne.

He was a candidate for the conservative Liberal Party in the 1996 Victoria state election.

The charge followed a yearlong investigation by the Counter Foreign Interference Task Force, led by the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation’s domestic spy agency, and federal police, the statement said.

The CFI Task Force has taken preventative action to disrupt this individual at an early stage, police Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney said.

“Foreign interference is contrary to Australia’s national interest, it goes to the heart of our democracy,” he said.

“It is corrupting and deceptive, and goes beyond routine diplomatic influence practiced by governments.” Australia passed laws in 2018 that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics and make industrial espionage for a foreign power a crime.

The laws offended the nation’s most important trading partner, China.

This week, the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Global Times reported that China had asked traders to stop buying at least seven categories of Australian products: coal, barley, copper ore and concentrate, sugar, timber, wine and lobsters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said this week that he hoped Australia would do more to bring relations back to the right track as early as possible.

Comments
Related Articles

UK’s Liverpool rolls out first city-wide coronavirus tests

Coronavirus | U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in quaratine after contact tests positive

Greta Thunberg recycles Donald Trump’s jibe as he tries to ‘stop’ vote counting

News Analysis: Donald Trump’s vote diatribe both shocking, unsurprising

Facebook launches how-to guide for Indian small businesses to promote on its platforms

German police search homes of four suspected of ties to Vienna attacker

U.S. elections 2020 | Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue

Full economic recovery unlikely in U.S. until people are confident to resume normal activities: Federal Reserve chairman

Nintendo's profit triples as pandemic has people playing games

US presidential elections | Fact Check: Donald Trump makes series of inaccurate comments on polls

2020 US presidential election generated highest voter turnout rate in 120 years

U.S. presidential election | Trump campaign loses lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia

U.S. elections | Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence

Trump falsely claims election being 'stolen' as votes push Biden closer to victory

Sri Lanka reports five Covid deaths amid curfew

Coronavirus | China bars travellers from India, U.K. citing COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus | EU cuts growth forecast, says recovery unlikely until 2023

Trump backers converge on vote centers in Michigan, Arizona

Twitter, Facebook fail to corral Trump’s misinformation about U.S. vote count

Turkey fines social media platforms for flouting new law
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2020 5:14:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/australia-accuses-head-of-chinese-group-of-foreign-meddling/article33040719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY