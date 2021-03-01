Aung San Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges

She is now accused of breaching communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest.

Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with two new criminal charges in a court appearance via video link on Monday, a month after a military coup triggered relentless mass protests.

Ms. Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since being detained on February 1, and her appearance came as demonstrators took to the streets again across the country in defiance of an escalation of deadly force by the junta.

At least 18 people died on Sunday as troops and police fired live rounds at demonstrators in cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations, which cited its own credible information.

Ms. Suu Kyi, 75, was already facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year’s election.

She is now also accused of breaching communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.

“We can not say for sure how many more cases Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will face in this period,” he told reporters in Naypyidaw.

“Anything can happen in this country at this time.”

Ms. Suu Kyi has reportedly been kept under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, an isolated city that the military built during a previous dictatorship.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup.

The military has steadily escalated the type of force used in trying to contain the uprising, beginning with tear gas and water cannons, and this weekend’s violence saw a major escalation as rubber bullets and live rounds were deployed.

Despite Sunday’s bloodshed protesters were defiant — some citing a sense of duty to their children’s future.

‘Evil era’

“I’m here as a frontliner because I don’t want my son to grow up in this evil era,” a student called Eric told AFP, adding he had a 10-month-old baby.

AFP independently confirmed 11 deaths in Sunday’s violence, although there were fears the toll could be much higher.

There are no reports of deaths so far on Monday.

‘30 killed so far’

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a reliable monitoring group, estimated that about 30 people have been killed by security forces since the coup on February 1.

On Monday, protests erupted again in multiple cities across the country, with demonstrators in Yangon using bamboo poles, sofas and tree branches to erect barricades across streets.

Security forces used stun grenades and tear gas, in parts of Yangon.

In one clash broadcast live on Facebook and verified by AFP, unarmed protesters fled after a volley of shots were fired.