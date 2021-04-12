Aung San Suu Kyi hit with criminal charge

Yangon

12 April 2021 22:27 IST

Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with a fresh criminal charge on Monday.

“Amay Suu has been charged again under section 25 of the natural disaster management law,” lawyer Min Min Soe saidafter a court hearing.

“She has been charged in six cases altogether — five charges in Naypyidaw and one in Yangon.”

Advertising

Advertising

In Tamu, near Myanmar’s border with India, a six-year-old girl was shot dead while walking to the shop to buy snacks on Monday, a local said.