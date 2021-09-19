AUKUS | Australia's PM ‘understands France's disappointment’ over submarine deal

Australia

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he understood France's disappointment over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine deal in favour of a pact with the United States and Britain but that Australia needed to protect its interests.

"Of course it's a matter of great disappointment to the French government, so I understand their disappointment.

But at the same time, Australia like any sovereign nation must always take decisions that are in our sovereign national defence interest," Mr. Morrison told a press briefing.