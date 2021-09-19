International

AUKUS | Australia's PM ‘understands France's disappointment’ over submarine deal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he “understands France’s disappointment”. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he understood France's disappointment over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine deal in favour of a pact with the United States and Britain but that Australia needed to protect its interests.

Also read: Australian PM says he made clear to France possibility of scrapping submarine deal

"Of course it's a matter of great disappointment to the French government, so I understand their disappointment.

But at the same time, Australia like any sovereign nation must always take decisions that are in our sovereign national defence interest," Mr. Morrison told a press briefing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 12:34:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/aukus-australias-pm-understands-frances-disappointment-over-submarine-deal/article36547388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY