Afghanistan crisis | U.S. should not recognise Taliban, says Democratic Senator

30 August 2021 09:06 IST

The U.S. said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul on August 29, hours after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the Afghanistan capital

U.S. President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy on August 29 with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as the remains of their loved ones returned to the U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Germany says it is committed to helping people still in Afghanistan seeking to get out, as well as those who have already fled as refugees, and Britain has completed evacuations from the war-torn city.

Here are the latest developments:

USA

Indian-Americans hold candle light vigil in honour of US soldiers killed in Kabul attack

Mourning the loss of 13 American soldiers in a terrorist attack in Kabul last week, Indian Americans held candlelight peace vigils in various cities across the country and urged the Biden administration to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to justice.

A small group of about 20 Indian-Americans gathered at the reflecting pond in front of the U.S. Capitol for a candlelight vigil for U.S. service members killed in the suicide attack at the Kabul airport.

“We have gathered here to mourn the loss of our fallen soldiers in Kabul. This is a heinous act of terrorism. Coming from India, which has been a victim of terrorism, we urge the U.S. government to take strong action against all those involved in terrorism,” community activist Adapa Prasad said. -PTI

USA

U.S. should not recognise Taliban, says Democratic Senator

The United States should not formally recognise the Taliban, a top American Senator from the ruling Democratic party has said, amid increasing signs that the Biden administration now considers the group as the defacto ruler of Afghanistan.

He also said it would not be a “great idea” to recognise the opposition forces that are not “actually” running the country.

“No, I don't. I don't,” Senator Chris Murphy told the CNN in an interview when asked should the U.S. formally recognise the Taliban. -PTI

Syria

Syria says ''thunderous'' U.S. defeat only the first

Syria's foreign minister says the “thunderous defeat” by the United States in Afghanistan will lead to similar defeats for American troops in Syria and other parts of the world.

Faisal Mekdad made his comments on August 29 following a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, who began an official visit to Syria. -PTI

Afghanistan

We want to maintain Afghanistan's trade, political ties with India: Taliban leader

The Taliban wants to maintain Afghanistan's trade, economic and political relations with India, senior leader of the outfit Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai has said while describing it as an important country in the region.

In a video address in Pashto, Stanekzai said consultations with various groups and political parties are going on to form a government in Kabul that will have representations from people from "different walks of life". PTI

India

OP Jindal University announces fellowships for Afghan students

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) on August 29 announced fellowships for students from Afghanistan.

The university said in a statement that the initiative is in "response to the complicated geo-political situation in the region and the need for Afghan students to have credible educational alternatives to pursue their academic goals and aspirations".

A total of 10 fellowships will be awarded under the Advancement of Afghan Nationals in Comprehensive Education (ADVANCE) initiative, it said. -PTI

USA

U.S. evacuates over 5,500 American nationals from Afghanistan: official

The U.S. has safely evacuated more than 5,500 American nationals from Afghanistan including about 50 people in the last day and there are nearly 250 Americans who are trying to leave the war-torn country, the State Department said on August 29.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan's government collapsed and the Taliban seized control on August 14. -PTI

India

Haryana govt assures all possible help to Afghan students

The Haryana government on August 29 assured all possible help to the Afghan students in the state, with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala saying necessary instructions in this regard have also been conveyed to vice-chancellors of universities.

Replying to a question on the volatile situation prevailing in Afghanistan, Mr. Chautala said the students from the country will not face any problem related to studies, food or accommodation in Haryana. -PTI