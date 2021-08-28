Afghanistan crisis updates | U.S. airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on August 26 to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite a deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He also promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

After he declared to avenge the deaths, the United States, as a sign of retaliation, has targeted an IS member in Afghanistan.

Here are the latest developments:

USA

US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on August 28, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

U.S. Central Command said the U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the U.S. in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties.

It wasn’t clear if that individual was involved specifically in the August 26 suicide blast outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans were desperately trying to get in as part of the ongoing evacuation from the country after the Taliban’s rapid takeover. -AP

USA

U.S. forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks

American forces working under heightened security and threats of another attack pressed ahead with the evacuation from Kabul's airport on August 27, the day after a deadly suicide bombing wrote a devastating closing chapter on the United States' withdrawal from its war in Afghanistan.

The death toll rose to 169 Afghans, a number that could increase as authorities examine fragmented remains, and 13 U.S. service members. -AP

USA

Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality

By promising to strike the extremists who killed 13 Americans and dozens of Afghans, U.S. President Joe Biden now confronts the reality of finding and targeting them in an unstable country without U.S. military and intelligence teams on the ground and no help from a friendly government in Kabul.

The president was warned on August 27 to expect another lethal attack in the closing days of a frantic U.S.-led evacuation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden's national security team offered a grim outlook. -AP

France

France ends evacuations at Kabul airport

France ended evacuation operations on August 27 and its team at the makeshift French Embassy at Kabul’s airport pulled up stakes.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly announced that evacuations drew to a close with nearly 3,000 transferred out of Afghanistan.

“The team at France’s embassy in Kabul reached Abu Dhabi before returning to France,” the statement said, suggesting that Ambassador David Martinon was returning home, too. A French base in Abu Dhabi has been the transit points for French evacuees before heading to Paris. -AP

Albania

More Afghan evacuees arrive in Albania

The Albanian government on August 28 said 154 Afghans evacuated from their country fearing the Taliban arrived on two charter flights.

A government spokesman confirmed the arrivals, organized by a U.S. nonprofit organization, without giving more details.

The Afghans were taken from Tirana's international airport to a student housing area to stay for a couple of weeks before moving to hotels in other cities. -AP