Afghanistan crisis updates | Civilian death toll in Kabul blasts rises to 72

27 August 2021 10:28 IST

A NATO diplomat has said that Taliban leaders should investigate the IS network in Kabul

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on August 26, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

Here are the latest developments:

Afghanistan

Civilian death toll in Kabul blasts rises to 72

At least 13 U.S. soldiers were also killed in Thursday's blasts. -REUTERS

USA

'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attackers

President Joe Biden has vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport in which 13 U.S. service members were killed and 18 others wounded.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday. -PTI

USA

U.S. soldier loses 1 Afghan translator; fights to save another

The two men risked their lives together nearly a decade ago trying to eliminate the Taliban, dodging bullets and forever bonding in a way that can only be forged in war.

Now the American soldier and his Afghan translator were together again in Germany, shopping for a suit. -PTI

USA

U.S. general warns of more attacks in Afghanistan

The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation from Afghanistan says the United States will “go after” the perpetrators of the Kabul airport attacks if they can be found.

Gen. Frank McKenzie said the attacks on August 26 were believed to have been carried out by fighters associated with the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate.

He said the attacks, which killed 12 U.S. service members, would not stop the United States from continuing its evacuation of Americans and others. Mr. McKenzie warned there are still “extremely active” security threats at the airport in the Afghan capital. -PTI

Afghanistan

Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Kabul airport.

The IS branch, known as The Islamic State-Khorasan Province after a name for the region from antiquity, said in its claim of responsibility that it targeted American troops and their Afghan allies. -PTI

India

India evacuates 35 more people from Kabul

India on August 26 airlifted 35 people including 11 Nepalese nationals in a military aircraft from Kabul but could not evacuate over 140 others as they could not reach the airport due to precarious security scenario and restrictions imposed by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

On Wednesday, India firmed up a plan to evacuate at least 180 people from Kabul in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force and almost all formalities were completed for the mission, they said. -PTI