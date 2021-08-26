Afghanistan crisis | Australia issues security alert at Kabul airport

26 August 2021 10:45 IST

The Taliban have said that they would not extend the date for evacuation of refugees in Afghanistan. With August 31 looming dangerously close, many countries across the world are carrying out evacuations from the war-torn country.

The U.S. has said that it is looking at 'options' on diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after Aug 31.

Australia on Thursday advised its citizens in Afghanistan not to travel to Kabul's airport, where there as a “very high threat of a terrorist attack.” Australians in the airport's vicinity were advised to move to a safe location and await further advice.

The head of the US military's European Command says that so far more than 7,000 evacuees from Afghanistan have been flown to eight locations around Europe, mainly in Germany and Italy.

Here are the latest developments:

USA

U.S. says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, a figure that suggests the U.S. may accomplish its highest priority for the Kabul airlift — rescuing U.S. citizens — ahead of President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline despite growing concerns of terror threats targeting the airport.

POLAND

Poland ends Afghan evacuation as clock ticks down on airlift

Poland ended its evacuations from Afghanistan, but other European nations vowed Wednesday to press on for as long as possible, as the clock ticks down on a dramatic airlift of people fleeing Taliban rule ahead of a full American withdrawal. -PTI

INDIA

India expected to evacuate around 180 people from Kabul on Thursday

India is expected to bring back around 180 people from Kabul in a military aircraft on Thursday amid a scramble by various countries to evacuate their citizens before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the war-ravaged country, people familiar with the developments said.

Those being evacuated include Indians and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, they said. -PTI

PAKISTAN

Pak hopes Taliban would not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country

Pakistan on August 25 expressed hope that the Afghan Taliban would stay true to their word and not allow Afghanistan's soil to be used against any country.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to the world on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. -PTI

MEXICO

Mexico welcomes 124 Afghan refugee journalists, families

Mexico welcomed a group of 124 Afghan media workers and their families Wednesday after the group fled their country because of the Taliban takeover.

The group arrived aboard a Qatar Emiri Air Force flight to Mexico City in the pre-dawn hours. The Foreign Relations Department said the Afghans had worked for “various media outlets" and had requested humanitarian visas because of the Taliban's hostility toward journalists. -PTI

BELGIUM

Belgium ends its evacuation flights from Kabul

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says the country has ended its evacuation flights carrying people from the Afghan capital of Kabul to Pakistan.

De Croo tweeted Wednesday that “the federal government took the decision to bring an end to evacuations from Kabul airport given the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan and in agreement with its European partners”. -PTI

UK

Britain tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport

The British government is warning its citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport, citing the “ongoing and high threat” of a terrorist attack.

The Foreign Office says anyone in the area of the airport should “move away to a safe location and await further advice”. -PTI

USA

Over 82K people evacuated from Afghanistan so far, says Blinken

The U.S. has so far evacuated over 82,000 people from Kabul, with about 19,000 in the last 24 hours alone, in "one of the largest" airlifts in the world history, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Starting on August 14, the day when the Taliban toppled the U.S.-backed Afghanistan government, there were 6,000 American citizens in the war-torn country who wanted to leave.

Over the last 10 days, roughly 4,500 of these Americans have been safely evacuated along with their immediate family members, Mr. Blinken told reporters on August 25. -PTI

CHINA

New govt in Kabul should 'thoroughly dissociate' from all terrorist groups, Xi tells Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 25 that Beijing stands ready to strengthen communication with Moscow and the broader international community on the Afghan issue and called for inclusive government in Kabul which "thoroughly dissociate" itself from all terrorist groups.

Xi spoke to Putin over phone on Wednesday and discussed the situation in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, a day after G-7 leaders virtually met to discuss the crisis.

USA

Ensure that Taliban do not destabilise Pakistan and acquire nuclear weapons: U.S. lawmakers to Biden

A group of U.S. lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to ensure that the Taliban, which is now the de facto ruler of Afghanistan, do not destabilise Pakistan and acquire nuclear weapons.

The lawmakers demanded that Biden should answer critical questions on what happened in Afghanistan and what are his plans to move forward.

“Are you prepared to support regional allies militarily in the event that the Taliban militarise the Afghanistan border? What is your plan to help to ensure that the Taliban do not destabilise its nuclear neighbour Pakistan?” the group of 68 lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives asked in a letter addressed to Biden on August 25. -PTI

USA

Biden said 'no' to allies and 'yes' to Taliban, alleges top Republican leader

President Joe Biden has favoured the Taliban against U.S.' traditional friends and allies, a top Republican leader has alleged, slamming the government's Afghan policy.

“The president's misguided decisions run the risk of creating the largest international hostage situation we have ever faced as a nation,” House Minority Leader McCarthy told reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference on August 25. -PTI