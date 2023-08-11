HamberMenu
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

August 11, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - WASHINGTON

AP
U.S. Attorney David Weiss has been appointed as a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe by Attorney General Merrick Garland, on August 11, 2023.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss has been appointed as a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe by Attorney General Merrick Garland, on August 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on August 11 he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the President's son ahead of the 2024 election.

Attorney General Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president's son, as the special counsel.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Attorney General Garland said on Tuesday that Weiss told him that “in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a Special Counsel, and he asked to be appointed."

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Attorney General Garland said.

The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president, and President Joe Biden's chief rival in next year's election. It comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

