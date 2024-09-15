GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attempt to murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina, 58 others in Bangladesh

The case was filed by 22-year-old Fahim Faisal, who claimed he was shot and injured during an anti-government protest in Dinajpur on August 4

Published - September 15, 2024 02:47 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Sheikh Hasina. File

Sheikh Hasina. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

“A fresh case has been filed against Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 58 others on the charges of attempting to murder a student during the violent clashes that led to the fall of her government last month,” a media report said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

It was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old former premier, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

Sheikh Hasina faces 33 cases, including murder, after ouster from Bangladesh

The case was filed on Friday by 22-year-old Fahim Faisal, who claimed he was shot and injured during an anti-government protest in Dinajpur on August 4, a day before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

“With this, the tally of cases against Ms. Hasina has reached 155, including 136 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, eight for attempted murder and one for the attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party procession,” the report said.

According to the case statement, protesters were assaulted with firearms and local weapons, resulting in multiple injuries to Faisal, who was treated at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and recovered partially.

A month since Sheikh Hasina was forced out, Dhaka’s new rulers ask for ‘patience’

The case accuses 59 people, including Ms. Hasina, former whip Iqbalur Rahim and Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Chairman Imdad Sarkar.

More than 230 people were killed in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students first started in mid-July.

