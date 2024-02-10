GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attacks on Pakistan military installations | Jailed former PM Imran Khan gets bail

The court said there was no justification to keep Imran Khan under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail. He will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.

February 10, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
Imran Khan. File

Imran Khan. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on February 10 granted bail to jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to the May 9 attacks on military installations.

“ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Imran Khan after fulfilling a surety bond of Rs. 0.1 million [Pakistani rupee] in all 12 cases, including the General Headquarters (Pakistan Army) and Army Museum attack,” The Express TribunePakistan reported.

The court said there was no justification to keep Khan (71) under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail. Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.

Imran Khan also arrested in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir corruption cases

The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly. Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also granted bail in 13 cases in the same case. Khan and PTI stalwart Qureshi were indicted in the cases on February 6.

The two were produced before the court, where the former Prime Minister informed the judge that he was illegally arrested on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

Editorial | Stifling dissent: On Imran Khan’s arrest and Pakistan’s democracy

Imran Khan was booked in multiple cases related to the May 9 violence that erupted following his arrest in an alleged corruption case. The cases registered in Rawalpindi included the attack on the gate of General Headquarters (GHQ), rioting in the office of a sensitive institution and others.

Khan had denied the allegations mentioned in the cases' first information reports (FIRs). Earlier, after his release from Adiala jail, Qureshi was whisked away by Punjab police from prison in connection with a case about the attack on the GHQ.

