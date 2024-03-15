GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All 5 attackers killed, ending Somalia hotel siege in which 3 soldiers died

“The situation is now calm, the hotel is secure now, and lawmakers and other hotel residents started returning.”

March 15, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Mogadishu

AP
Somalia security officers patrol near the SYL hotel building which was attacked on Thursday by al-Shabab Islamic extremist rebels in Mogadishu, Somalia, on March 15, 2024.

Somalia security officers patrol near the SYL hotel building which was attacked on Thursday by al-Shabab Islamic extremist rebels in Mogadishu, Somalia, on March 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Security forces in Somalia say they have killed all five attackers who laid siege to a hotel in a normally secure area of the capital.

Police spokesperson Kasim Roble said Friday that three soldiers were killed and 27 people injured in the Thursday night attack on the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu.

The Somali extremist group al-Shabab said on Telegram on Thursday that its fighters managed to penetrate the hotel, which is not far from the presidential palace and is patronized by government officials.

“The situation is now calm, the hotel is secure now, and lawmakers and other hotel residents started returning, and the security situation returned to normal,” Roble said.

Journalists were barred from accessing the hotel after the siege ended.

Attacks in the seaside capital had declined in recent weeks as security was beefed up. Al-Shabab, which opposes Somalia's central government, has been responsible for many deadly attacks on hotels and other places in the past.

The last major attack in Mogadishu was in October 2022, when at least 120 civilians were killed in twin car bombings at a busy intersection.

Somalia's government is conducting a high-profile offensive against the extremist group, which the United States has described as one of al-Qaida's deadliest organisations. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared “total war” against the extremists, who control large parts of central and southern Somalia and have been the target of scores of US airstrikes in recent years.

