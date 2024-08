Russia launched 38 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Thirty of the drones were destroyed over several Ukrainian regions, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not clear what happened to the air weapons that were not destroyed.

As of 0420 GMT, all of Ukraine was under new air raid alerts with the threat of fresh air attacks, the air force added in a separate Telegram statement.

