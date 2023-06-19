HamberMenu
Attack on Vienna's pride parade prevented, security services say

“We managed to defuse the moment of danger for Vienna Pride and to ensure the safety of all participants.”

June 19, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - VIENNA

Reuters
People attend a march to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights at the annual pride parade in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2023.

People attend a march to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights at the annual pride parade in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Austrian security services said on Sunday they had thwarted a planned attack on Saturday's pride parade in the capital.

Three suspects between the ages of 14 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of planning to attack the parade in Vienna, which was held to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights and attracted around 300,000 people, officials said.

"Through the successful and also timely intervention, we managed to defuse the moment of danger for Vienna Pride and to ensure the safety of all participants," said Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Austria's domestic intelligence chief.

He did not give details of what the attack would have consisted of, but said items prohibited under Austria's weapons law were seized in searches carried out at the suspects' homes.

Vienna police and Austria's state protection service were involved in the operation.

The three suspects - Austrian citizens with Bosnian and Chechen roots - sympathise with the Islamic State militant group, Haijawi-Pirchner said.

