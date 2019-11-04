Atleast 17 killed in bus accident in Nepal

At least 17 people, including a three-months-old infant, were killed when a crowded bus skidded off the road and plunged into a river in central Nepal on Sunday.
The incident happened when the bus enroute to Kathmandu from Dolakha district skidded off the highway and fell 100 metres down into the Sunkoshi river, police said.
Police said that 17 people were killed in the accident.
“Some four dozen people who sustained injuries in the incident are undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital. Among the injured persons six are said to be in critical condition,” police said.
An overloaded bus plunged down a hill in central Nepal last month, killing at least 11 and injuring 108 people.
