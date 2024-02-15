Four students wounded in shooting outside U.S. school

February 15, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - ATLANTA:

Four students were shot and wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.

Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a news release.

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.

All after-school activities were cancelled.

