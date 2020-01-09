International

At U.N., U.S. justifies killing Iranian commander as self-defense

Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force. File photo

The killing of Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday was justified under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, wrote Ms. Craft in the letter seen by Reuters, adding “the United States is prepared to take additional actions in the region as necessary to continue to protect U.S. personnel and interests.”

The United States told the United Nations on Wednesday that the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was self-defense and vowed to take additional action “as necessary” in the Middle East to protect U.S. personnel and interests.

In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said the United States also stands “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime.”

In this December 5, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump (left), smiles as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft (right), speaks at a luncheon with members of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington.

Under Article 51, countries are required to “immediately report” to the 15-member Security Council any measures taken in exercising the right of self-defense. The United States used Article 51 to justify taking action in Syria against Islamic State militants in 2014.

