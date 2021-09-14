International

At Met Gala 2021, politics takes centre-stage

14 September 2021 16:08 IST
Updated: 14 September 2021 16:14 IST
American football player Megan Rapinoe in her bright red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a royal blue blouse emblazoned with white stars. She made a statement with her clutch bag with the words "In gay we trust".
Photo:AP
Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the Met Gala in a Versace dress with beaded detailing and denim panels.
Photo:REUTERS
American track and field sprinter Allyson Felix wears a Fendi Couture ballgown adorned with 240,000 ostrich feathers and crystal beads.
Photo:REUTERS
American model and actor Emily Ratajkowski walks the red carpet in a red Vera Wang dress featuring sheer panels.
Photo:REUTERS
Cara Delevingne wears a white bulletproof vest emblazoned with the phrase “Peg the Patriarchy,” which was designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Photo:Reuters
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shows up in an Brother Vellies by Aurora James gown of white with a message splashed in red across the back: "Tax the Rich."
Photo:Reuters
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka makes a statement in a Louis Vuitton outfit at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021. She is one of the host.
Photo:AP
American novelist Tomi Adeyemi attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala, in New York, on Sept. 13, 2021.
Photo:AP
American gymnast Simone Biles wears a 40 kg dress that features a hand-embellished skirt covered in crystals.
Photo:AP
American socialite, Kim Kardashian marks her presence in a black undercover leather suit.
Photo:AP
American actor Hailee Steinfeld, who is playing Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop, the first female Hawkeye, attends the Met Gala.
Photo:AP
Ralph Lauren dressed American singer Jennifer Lopez in a faux fur wrap with a dark brown crystal and beaded look in her signature plunge at the neck and high slit, a wide-brimmed Western-style hat on her head.
Photo:AP
Barbadian singer Rihanna wore an oversized black coat dress, topped off with a beanie.
Photo:REUTERS
Somali-American actor and entrepreneur Iman glows in a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt.
Photo:REUTERS
Canadian musician Grimes, girlfriend of Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk, sports a metallic face mask and a sword.
Photo:REUTERS
Schitts Creek star Dan Levy makes his debut Met Gala appearance wearing a custom piece that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.
Photo:REUTERS

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Costume Institute of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is shortly called the Met. The gala, helps to fund the Institute’s exhibitions and its acquisitions of new items. Officially, it is called the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit.

This year's Met Gala, however, witnessed crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters outside, and a vaccine mandate inside. The much-delayed event finally went ahead in New York on Monday evening. Usually held on the first Monday in May, it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and postponed this year for the same reason.

The theme for the event was “American independence”. The hosts included singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman.

The annual fundraiser also marks the opening of the institute’s major annual exhibition, In America : A Lexicon of Fashion, which was evidently more political than usual this year.

Politics showed up on the red carpet too, with celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Congress woman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wore outfits that were message-driven and highlighted issues like income and gender inequality.

