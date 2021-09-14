At Met Gala 2021, politics takes centre-stage

1/16

American football player Megan Rapinoe in her bright red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a royal blue blouse emblazoned with white stars. She made a statement with her clutch bag with the words "In gay we trust". Photo: AP

Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the Met Gala in a Versace dress with beaded detailing and denim panels. Photo: REUTERS

American track and field sprinter Allyson Felix wears a Fendi Couture ballgown adorned with 240,000 ostrich feathers and crystal beads. Photo: REUTERS

American model and actor Emily Ratajkowski walks the red carpet in a red Vera Wang dress featuring sheer panels. Photo: REUTERS

Cara Delevingne wears a white bulletproof vest emblazoned with the phrase “Peg the Patriarchy,” which was designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri. Photo: Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shows up in an Brother Vellies by Aurora James gown of white with a message splashed in red across the back: "Tax the Rich." Photo: Reuters

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka makes a statement in a Louis Vuitton outfit at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021. She is one of the host. Photo: AP

American novelist Tomi Adeyemi attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala, in New York, on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo: AP

American gymnast Simone Biles wears a 40 kg dress that features a hand-embellished skirt covered in crystals. Photo: AP

American socialite, Kim Kardashian marks her presence in a black undercover leather suit. Photo: AP

American actor Hailee Steinfeld, who is playing Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop, the first female Hawkeye, attends the Met Gala. Photo: AP

Ralph Lauren dressed American singer Jennifer Lopez in a faux fur wrap with a dark brown crystal and beaded look in her signature plunge at the neck and high slit, a wide-brimmed Western-style hat on her head. Photo: AP

Barbadian singer Rihanna wore an oversized black coat dress, topped off with a beanie. Photo: REUTERS

Somali-American actor and entrepreneur Iman glows in a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt. Photo: REUTERS

Canadian musician Grimes, girlfriend of Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk, sports a metallic face mask and a sword. Photo: REUTERS