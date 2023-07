July 22, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - TUNIS

At least six migrants died after their boat sank off Morocco, the MAP state news agency said on Friday, July 21, 2023 on its Facebook page.

It added that the boat struck rocks and the six people drowned. Forty-eight others survived.

Authorities launched search operations.

